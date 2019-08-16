Este fin de semana largo, la Municipalidad de Devoto volverá a implementar un Cronograma Especial de Recolección de Residuos. El lunes 19, no habrá recolección de ningún tipo y el martes 20 se recolectarán los residuos domiciliarios húmedos y mixtos. Solo por esta semana, los reciclables se retiraran únicamente el día jueves 22.
TODA LA SEMANA
LUNES 19: SIN RECOLECCIÓN
MARTES 20: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)
MIÉRCOLES 21: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)
JUEVES 22: RESIDUOS RECICLABLES
VIERNES 23: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)
–