BABY FÚTBOL: RELÁMPAGO CATEGORÍA 2009

La Categoría 2009 del Centro Deportivo y Cultural El Faisán estará participando, este domingo 18, del Campeonato Relámpago Oficializado Categoría 2009, organizado por el Club Barrio Cabrera. El club devotense, debutará a las 13hs frente a Barrio Jardín
PRIMERA RONDA:
09:00 HORAS: ESTRELLA DEL SUR VS. INFANTIL XENEIZE
09:40 HORAS: D.M.D FREYRE VS. DEPORTIVO SEBASTIAN
10:20 HORAS: LOS ALBOS VS. Bº CABRERA
11:00 HORAS: C.D. RIVER VS. TIRO Y GIMNASIA
11:40 HORAS: DEPORTIVO JOSEFINA VS. BELGRANO
12:20 HORAS: LOS ANDES VS. TARZANITO
13:00 HORAS: C.D. Y C. EL FAISÁN VS. Bº JARDIN
13:40 HORAS: 2 DE ABRIL VS. DEPORTIVO OESTE
14:20 HORAS: GRAL. SAVIO VS. DEPORTIVO NORTE
.