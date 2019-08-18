Clima Devoto

BABY FÚTBOL: RELÁMPAGO CATEGORÍA 2009

Publicado el 18 agosto 2019 por admin

La Categoría 2009 del Centro Deportivo y Cultural El Faisán estará participando, este domingo 18, del Campeonato Relámpago Oficializado Categoría 2009, organizado por el Club Barrio Cabrera. El club devotense, debutará a las 13hs frente a Barrio Jardín

PRIMERA RONDA:

09:00 HORAS: ESTRELLA DEL SUR VS. INFANTIL XENEIZE

09:40 HORAS: D.M.D FREYRE VS. DEPORTIVO SEBASTIAN

10:20 HORAS: LOS ALBOS VS. Bº CABRERA

11:00 HORAS: C.D. RIVER VS. TIRO Y GIMNASIA

11:40 HORAS: DEPORTIVO JOSEFINA VS. BELGRANO

12:20 HORAS: LOS ANDES VS. TARZANITO

13:00 HORAS: C.D. Y C. EL FAISÁN VS. Bº JARDIN

13:40 HORAS: 2 DE ABRIL VS. DEPORTIVO OESTE

14:20 HORAS: GRAL. SAVIO VS. DEPORTIVO NORTE

