ste fin de semana largo, la Municipalidad de Devoto volverá a implementar un Cronograma Especial de Recolección de Residuos. El lunes 14, no habrá recolección de ningún tipo y el martes 15 se recolectarán los residuos domiciliarios húmedos y mixtos. Sólo por esta semana, los reciclables se retiraran únicamente el día jueves 17.
TODA LA SEMANA:
LUNES 14: SIN RECOLECCIÓN
MARTES 15: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)
MIÉRCOLES 16: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)
JUEVES 17: RESIDUOS RECICLABLES
VIERNES 18: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)
