CRONOGRAMA ESPECIAL DE RECOLECCIÓN DE RESIDUOS

Publicado el 12 octubre 2019 por admin

ste fin de semana largo, la Municipalidad de Devoto volverá a implementar un Cronograma Especial de Recolección de Residuos. El lunes 14, no habrá recolección de ningún tipo y el martes 15 se recolectarán los residuos domiciliarios  húmedos y mixtos. Sólo por esta semana, los reciclables se retiraran únicamente el día jueves 17.

TODA LA SEMANA:

LUNES 14: SIN RECOLECCIÓN

MARTES 15: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)

MIÉRCOLES 16: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)

JUEVES 17: RESIDUOS RECICLABLES

VIERNES 18: RESIDUOS DESCOMPONIBLES (HÚMEDOS) Y NO RECICLABLES (MIXTOS)

