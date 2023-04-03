LA CEFE TIENE NUEVA CONFORMACIÓN

La Cooperativa Escolar Fuerza Estudiantil del Instituto José María Paz tiene nuevo Consejo de Administración. Las flamantes autoridades fueron consagradas tras el acto eleccionario que se llevó a cabo el lunes por la mañana, con la votación de todo el alumnado del colegio. La lista ganadora fue la Celeste, encabezada por el estudiante Álvaro Angaroni. Todos los alumnos participantes de las listas y del nuevo Consejo, asisten a 5° año.
RESULTADO DE LAS ELECCIONES DE LA CEFE
TOTAL DE VOTANTES: 172 votos.
LISTA VIOLETA: 61 votos.
LISTA CELESTE: 111 votos.
–
AUTORIDADES NUEVO CONSEJO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN
Presidente: Álvaro Angaroni
Vicepresidenta: Valentina Carusillo
Secretaria: Abril Machado
Prosecretario: Alejandro Pansa
Tesorera: Selena Monti
Protesorero: Alí Paracat
VOCALES TITULARES (integrantes de la lista violeta)
Tomás Sagripanti
Benjamín Berridy
Bruno Magario
Santiago Giusti
Luís Cravero
Lucía Turchetti
–
TODOS LOS DEMÁS ALUMNOS DE 5° AÑO SE SUMAN AL CONSEJO EN EL ROL DE VOCALES SUPLENTES.
–