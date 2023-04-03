Clima Devoto

LA CEFE TIENE NUEVA CONFORMACIÓN

Publicado el 03 abril 2023 por admin

La Cooperativa Escolar Fuerza Estudiantil del Instituto José María Paz tiene nuevo Consejo de Administración. Las flamantes autoridades fueron consagradas tras el acto eleccionario que se llevó a cabo el lunes por la mañana, con la votación de todo el alumnado del colegio. La lista ganadora fue la Celeste, encabezada por el estudiante Álvaro Angaroni. Todos los alumnos participantes de las listas y del nuevo Consejo, asisten a 5° año.

RESULTADO DE LAS ELECCIONES DE LA CEFE

TOTAL DE VOTANTES: 172 votos.

LISTA VIOLETA: 61 votos.

LISTA CELESTE: 111 votos.

AUTORIDADES NUEVO CONSEJO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN

Presidente: Álvaro Angaroni

Vicepresidenta: Valentina Carusillo

Secretaria: Abril Machado

Prosecretario: Alejandro Pansa

Tesorera: Selena Monti

Protesorero: Alí Paracat

VOCALES TITULARES (integrantes de la lista violeta)

Tomás Sagripanti

Benjamín Berridy

Bruno Magario

Santiago Giusti

 Luís Cravero

Lucía Turchetti

TODOS LOS DEMÁS ALUMNOS DE 5° AÑO SE SUMAN AL CONSEJO EN EL ROL DE VOCALES SUPLENTES.

